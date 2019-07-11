David Ortiz Underwent Another Surgery Due To Complications After Shooting

Former MLB slugger David Ortiz is still recovering from being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month.

The Red Sox legend underwent a third surgery after experiencing complications from the gunshot wound, according to his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, in a statement issued by the team on Thursday.

The player is reportedly “recovering well and is in good spirits.”

“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

USA TODAY USPW / Reuters Baseball fans hold up a sign for former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz during a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field.

Jean Alain Rodriguez, attorney general of the Dominican Republic, said Ortiz wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, but rather the man he was seated next to, according to The Associated Press.

Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine were removed following the shooting, the outlet reported. He also sustained liver damage.

The incident prompted an outpouring of support from Red Sox fans, former teammates and beyond. Pedro Martinez, a former pitcher for the team, tweeted that he was “at peace” knowing that Ortiz was no longer in danger.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

“You a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice,” Martinez wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.”

Those from other teams, including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones, also sent well-wishes to Ortiz.

“Stay strong Ortiz family,” the player wrote on Instagram. “You have the support of sooo many that love, adore, and respect the hell outta Papi.”