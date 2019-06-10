SPORTS

Pulling For Papi: Teammates, Fans, Ex-Rivals Send Love After David Ortiz Shooting

Pedro Martinez, Stephen King, A-Rod and more all send their thoughts to the former Red Sox slugger.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering after being shot in the Dominican Republic, and his old teammates, fans and one-time rivals are hoping he pulls through.

Ortiz was shot in the lower back, with the bullet passing through his body. Doctors told local media the 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP was in stable condition.  

Ortiz is a beloved figure beyond Boston and not just for his heroics with a bat. He is active with a number of charitable causes in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, where he was born.  

Athletes and fans alike shared messages of support on Twitter: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTOS: David Ortiz Holding A Baby
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baseball Boston Red Sox Dominican Republic David Ortiz
CONVERSATIONS