Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering after being shot in the Dominican Republic, and his old teammates, fans and one-time rivals are hoping he pulls through.
Ortiz was shot in the lower back, with the bullet passing through his body. Doctors told local media the 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP was in stable condition.
Ortiz is a beloved figure beyond Boston and not just for his heroics with a bat. He is active with a number of charitable causes in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, where he was born.
Athletes and fans alike shared messages of support on Twitter:
