Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering after being shot in the Dominican Republic, and his old teammates, fans and one-time rivals are hoping he pulls through.

Ortiz was shot in the lower back, with the bullet passing through his body. Doctors told local media the 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP was in stable condition.

Ortiz is a beloved figure beyond Boston and not just for his heroics with a bat. He is active with a number of charitable causes in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, where he was born.

Athletes and fans alike shared messages of support on Twitter:

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Hoping David Ortiz is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 10, 2019

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

This is awful. Prayers for Big Papi and his family.



Follow Marly for all updates. https://t.co/zCsV1dxd3R — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 10, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @davidortiz and his family. — david wells (@BoomerWells33) June 10, 2019

If you shoot David Ortiz in Santo Domingo, DR....you better get your ass off that island as quick as possible. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) June 10, 2019

Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best! 🙏🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 10, 2019

Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 10, 2019

David Ortiz better be ok or I am fighting EVERY BODY — cassie (@cassrileyy) June 10, 2019

Pull thru Big Papi🙏🏾. Dang what a world we live in😔 — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019

This was David Ortiz when my city got attacked. At the forefront, ready to carry us all. How could we not do the same when he’s hurting? pic.twitter.com/417ZaibBkt — Goalie Mick (Hockey) (@ColeyMick) June 10, 2019

I've known Big Papi since he was just David Ortiz. He is one of the most beloved figures in any sport. Praying for my hermano Escarlata. Please be ok, please 🙏#BostonStrong @EscogidoBBClub @RedSox pic.twitter.com/RoZZ95je3A — Nelson Figueroa Jr. (@FiggieNY) June 10, 2019

Hoping David Ortiz recovers from gunshot wound!!Senseless death of Gerald Brown in Baltimore! When is gun violence going to stop! Value lives of others!! @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) June 10, 2019

OMG, David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic.



As a Yankee fan, as a baseball fan, and as a human being, I'm sick to my stomach hearing this.



Big prayers for #BigPapi. 🙏🙏https://t.co/vf3X8bixR1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽...hearing all this news is so disheartening☹️ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Saying a prayer for my man @davidortiz tonight. — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) June 10, 2019

Just watched this back and now I’m tearing up. David Ortiz is Boston. Anyone who attacks him is attacking all of us. Stay strong @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/OSfXCECALl — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 10, 2019

Sad to hear the news about my brother @davidortiz one of the best person on an off the field. Get well soon brother. — El Gocho believe it! (@johansantana) June 10, 2019

Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person I’ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019

Please be Superman one more time @davidortiz 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 , please. pic.twitter.com/pPQnlHemA1 — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) June 10, 2019

Prayers for Big Papi! — Mr. Irrelevant (@RealJoshReddick) June 10, 2019

Horrible news about David Ortiz. Praying he’s able to pull through — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) June 10, 2019

I swear to fucking God if someone takes David Ortiz away from me I’m gonna go ballistic.



Please Big Papi. You can pull through. — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀 (@SavageBoston) June 10, 2019