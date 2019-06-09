David Ortiz In Stable Condition After Being Shot: Report

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday night.

David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Santo Doningo amusement center, his father Leo Ortiz told ESPN Digital. https://t.co/RCYh7FGWKL — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) June 10, 2019

Per the report, Ortiz was shot at a the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, and transported to a local hospital. A suspect has been arrested, according to Dominican journalist Dionisio Soldevila, and was reportedly attacked by bystanders before being taken into custody.

Ortiz was shot in the lower back, and the bullet exited through his stomach, according to ESPN. The 43-year-old is currently in surgery, and reportedly told the emergency room doctor: “Please don’t let me die, I’m a good man.”

According to Soldevilla, Ortiz is currently in stable condition despite still being in surgery, which is expected to take another hour.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father, Leo, told ESPN. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son.”

Ortiz, who was born in Santo Domingo, played in the MLB for 20 seasons, most notably for the Red Sox. The 10-time All-Star led Boston to three World Series titles in 2004, 2007 and in 2013 before he retired after the 2016 season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: