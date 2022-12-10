Brother Scorches Trump For Turning U.S. Russian Prisoner Paul Whelan Into Political Football

The twin brother of Russian prisoner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan lashed Donald Trump Friday for suddenly appearing to care about Whelan as the former president beat up on the Biden administration and on freed Russian inmate Brittney Griner.

Trump on Thursday railed about the release of Black, gay WNBA player Brittney Griner in a Russian prisoner exchange negotiated by the Biden administration.

Trump, who is being investigated for his role in last year’s deadly insurrection, indicated that Whelan was much more worthy of release than Griner, who “openly hates our country” — because she has protested against police brutality and racial injustice.

“What a stupid and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!” Trump wrote.

Whelan, 52, was sentenced in 2020 after two years in custody to 16 years in a Russian prison on espionage charges, which he has dismissed as “garbage.”

Whelan’s brother, David, snapped on Twitter Friday that Trump “appears to have mentioned my brother Paul Whelan’s wrongful detention more in the last 24 hours than he did in the 2 years of his presidency in which Paul was held hostage by Russia (zero). I don’t suggest he cares now any more than he did then (zero).”

Donald Trump Jr. parroted his father with his own ugly post after Griner’s release, referring to the two-time Olympic gold medal winner as “awful ... America hating” Brittney Griner.

Griner was arrested 10 months ago at a Moscow airport for possession of vape cartridges, which the hoop star said she had inadvertently packed. Griner, a player with the Phoenix Mercury, had traveled to Russia during the WNBA off-season to play in a professional league there. She was found guilty in a Russian court in August of drug smuggling with criminal intent, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

She was released in a prisoner swap that freed Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer, who was imprisoned in the U.S. Whelan was not part of the deal, despite reported attempts by the Biden administrations to include him in the exchange.

While Whelan’s family was devastated that he wasn’t freed, they were elated for Griner, Daivd Whelan told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview Friday.

“Every family of a wrongful detainee feels good for another wrongful detainee coming home, to know they are back with their loved ones,” he said. “We hope that it will eventually be our day.”

