“At the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him,” the statement said. “Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims.”

In an interview with the Post published Tuesday, Gavin de Becker, Bezos’ investigator, suggested that Sanchez’s Trump-supporting brother, Michael Sanchez, may have leaked text messages between his sister and Bezos to the Enquirer as a “politically motivated” ploy to embarrass Bezos.