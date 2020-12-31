Sen. David Perdue Forced To Quarantine After COVID-19 Contact

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the campaign noted that Perdue and his wife have so far both tested negative but are still quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines and his doctor’s recommendations.

Perdue’s abrupt exit from the campaign trail comes at a particularly troublesome time: Georgia’s Senate runoffs are scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 5. Presumably that means Perdue has already attended his last in-person event.

The incumbent is defending his seat against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a tight contest that, along with Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-Ga.) race against contender Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), will determine control of the Senate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

