'Hell To The No': Isaac Hayes' Co-writer Lashes Trump's Use Of Song At NRA Convention

Porter appeared to be unaware of the event where Trump exploited the hit song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

A statement from Hayes’ family did refer to the fact that Trump specifically used it at NRA convention.

“Our condolences go out to the victims and families of Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere,” it read.

In his speech at the convention Friday, Trump bashed gun control and hailed firearms just days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He then mangled the pronunciation of a list of victims’ names.