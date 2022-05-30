'Hell To The No': Isaac Hayes' Co-writer Lashes Trump's Use Of Song At NRA Convention

Musician Isaac Hayes’ co-writer David Porter blasted former President Donald Trump’s appropriation of one of their songs for his speech at the National Rifle Association convention last week.
“Hell to the NO!” Porter tweeted. “I did Not and would NOT approve” of Trump using the song “for any of his purposes!”
“I also know Isaac’s estate wouldn’t approve as well!” he added. In fact, the family of the late musician tweeted a statement the same day saying the same thing.
Porter appeared to be unaware of the event where Trump exploited the hit song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”
A statement from Hayes’ family did refer to the fact that Trump specifically used it at NRA convention.
“Our condolences go out to the victims and families of Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere,” it read.
In his speech at the convention Friday, Trump bashed gun control and hailed firearms just days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He then mangled the pronunciation of a list of victims’ names.
Trump finished his speech grinning, and danced a few steps to “Hold On, I’m Coming.”
Trump has routinely ignored demands from a long list of musicians and their families who do not wish to be associated with the former president. John Fogerty sent Trump a cease-and-desist for using his song “Fortunate Son” at his rallies, while Tom Petty’s family called out his “campaign of hate” when they asked that he stop using the hit “I Won’t Back Down” at events.