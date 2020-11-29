Actor David Prowse, Who Played Darth Vader In Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy, Dead At 85

British actor David Prowse, who played ultimate screen villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.

He passed away early Saturday after a short illness.

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that Dave Prowse has passed away at the age of 85,” Bowington Management said in a statement.

“May the force be with him, always,” Prowse’s agent, Thomas Bowington, told the BBC.

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8 — Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020

The imposing, 6-foot-6 champion weightlifter and bodybuilder gave a menacing physicality to the sci-fi icon to thrill millions of “Star Wars” fans around the world. He was a powerful, intimidating villain and surprise father of hero Luke Skywalker in director George Lucas’ futuristic, trailblazing saga.

Prowse played the role, but his voice was dubbed by James Earl Jones because Prowse’s British West Country accent didn’t fit a Sith Lord.

Prowse auditioned for both Vader and the lovable Chewbacca, and he said Lucas gave him a choice of roles. “Thank you very much, I’ll have the villain’s piece,” he said in 2016 interview. He told the BBC: “You always remember the bad guys.”

Years earlier he called it a “great honor” to have played the “ultimate screen villain of all time.”

But the role was far more demanding than he realized, he revealed in his 2005 book “Straight From the Force’s Mouth.” The helmet of his unforgettable, top-heavy costume, made of fiberglass and leather, weighed 40 pounds. It was extremely hot and made it difficult for Prowse to see and be heard, and negotiate the set, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Prowse hoped to finally see daylight in his role in 1983′s “Return of the Jedi” when Vader finally removes his helmet. Prowse, however, was replaced by British actor Sebastian Shaw for the scene.

But Mark Hamill dispelled any confusion about the real identity of his “dad” Darth Vader in a tweet two years ago:

A-David Prowse IS Darth Vader.

B-James Earl Jones is his voice.

C-Bob Anderson is his stunt-double.

D-Hayden Christensen is my son's age. #HowIMetMyDads pic.twitter.com/CoWaHJQKDo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 18, 2018

Hamill said early Sunday that he was “so sad” to learn of Prowse’s passing. He “was a kind man & so much more than Darth Vader,” who “loved his fans as much as they loved him,” Hamill wrote in a tweet.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse was a big draw at “Star Wars” fan conventions, but was banned from official events after a falling out with Lucas, who falsely accused him of leaking word of Darth Vader’s death to the media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prowse made his film debut in 1967 as Frankenstein’s monster in the James Bond spoof “Casino Royale.” His career — which also included roles in “Doctor Who,” “The Saint” and “Clockwork Orange” (where he was spotted by Lucas) — spanned 50 years.

Fans were heartbroken about Prowse’s death.

So much about what makes Darth Vader so intimidating is because of David Prowse. He gave the Sith Lord a physicality that would make him an icon. What a legacy to leave behind. Rest in peace, Dave Prowse. You were a powerhouse. 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/U98CB7dsgr — Damien's Merry Scary Christmas. 🎃🎄 (@lofivampire) November 29, 2020

rest in peace david prowse ✨❤️



thank you for bringing darth vader to life. for being a fan favourite for star wars fans for generations.



may the force be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yr4AvfVUOF — amy 🦋 RIP DAVID PROWSE ✨ (@bnskywker) November 29, 2020

I have felt a great disturbance in the force.



R.I.P David Prowse 😔



Master of evil, Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/wWHGu4E78e — Laura Mary (@LauraRebelSolo) November 29, 2020

We have just learned of the passing of David Prowse, the man behind Darth Vader's mask.



David embodied cinema's greatest villain. It is with great sadness the 501st Legion hears he has become one with the Force. #VadersFist #DarthVader #StarWars #HonoraryMember #BucketsOff pic.twitter.com/dhd95hyTnP — 501st Legion (@501stLegion) November 29, 2020

RIP David Prowse aka the Green Cross Code man. We all remember this as kids! The man was iconic and such a talent in the film industry. pic.twitter.com/vtevXW4nZd — Chris Ward (@officialcward) November 29, 2020

We lost the man behind he mask today. He brought one of the greatest characters in cinema to life. Without David Prowse we do not have Vader. Rest well David and thank you.... pic.twitter.com/GI7eZSVT5e — Joe (@thisislijoe) November 29, 2020