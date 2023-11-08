Indiana Candidate Dies After Collapsing While Greeting Voters At Polling Place

LOADING ERROR LOADING

David “Red” Worrall was hailed for his public service after the Clarksville, Indiana, town council candidate collapsed as he greeted voters on Tuesday and later died at the hospital, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

“David’s dedication to our community was truly commendable,” the Town of Clarksville said in a statement. “We will never forget his passion for public service and his unwavering desire to create positive change in our town.”

Worrall was vying for an at-large seat on the council after a previous stint as a councilman, according to the statement.

The Republican was greeting voters outside the Renaissance Academy polling location when he collapsed, WDRB reported. He died shortly afterward.

Worrall owned a local auto repair shop and had lived in Clarksville for 59 years, according to his candidate profile. He noted previous health issues in the profile.

