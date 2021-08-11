There’s disappointing news for anyone excited about reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been growing close since the “Friends” reunion.

The actors – who portrayed on-off couple Rachel and Ross in the hit sitcom ― were the subject of rumors in this week’s edition of Closer magazine, with an “insider” claiming they’d been recently sighted together multiple times.

Closer’s claims the recent reunion special “stirred up feelings” between the stars were subsequently picked up by a number of other media outlets, with British newspaper The Mirror running a headline suggesting the two had “coupled up in real life”. However, we’d warn fans not to get too swept up in what is apparently not an accurate news story.

On Wednesday morning, a representative for Schwimmer told HuffPost UK that the reports of a romance between them are not true.

Aniston’s team has not yet commented.

During the “Friends” reunion, viewers were surprised to hear Schwimmer reveal that he and Aniston had a mutual crush on one another during their time on the show, though neither party ever acted on these feelings.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer revealed. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

When pressed on this topic during a subsequent interview with Howard Stern, Aniston insisted: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me,” she added. “No. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”