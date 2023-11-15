David Schwimmer Looks Back At 'Favorite Moment' With Matthew Perry

LOADING ERROR LOADING

David Schwimmer shared a touching tribute to late co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday.

Schwimmer thanked Perry for “ten incredible years of laughter and creativity” in an Instagram post celebrating his “Friends” castmate, who died last month at 54 years old.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery,” Schwimmer captioned a throwback from the hit sitcom’s 1998 Thanksgiving episode.

Advertisement

“You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” he went on. “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

David Schwimmer posted this throwback photo in a tribute to Matthew Perry on Wednesday. NBC via Getty Images

Schwimmer called the photo “one of his favorite moments” with Perry but admitted looking at it now made him “smile and grieve at the same time.”

Nodding to one of Perry’s iconic “Friends” bits, Schwimmer wrote, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

Advertisement

“Friends” castmate Jennifer Aniston also mourned her co-star in a social media post this week, where she called him “a part of our DNA.”

Perry, beloved for playing the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the ’90s hit, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.