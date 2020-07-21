ENTERTAINMENT

David Schwimmer Gives The Most Ross Response To 'On A Break' Question

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked the "Friends" star where he stands on the whole Ross-Rachel debate.

Friends” star David Schwimmer didn’t go totally Red Ross when asked where he stands on the debate over whether his character Ross and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel were indeed “on a break” when Ross had a one-night stand on the show.

But it was close.

“Yeah. It’s not even a question. They were on a break,” Schwimmer comically deadpanned to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“I love the way you delivered that, it’s perfect. Not even a question,” responded Fallon, laughing and clapping.

Schwimmer also explained why he initially turned down the role of Ross due to a negative experience on a previous show, and dished on the upcoming “Friends” reunion special.

The highly anticipated reunion episode will feature an unscripted interview with cast members and “some other surprise bits,” he said. He warned that filming slated for August could be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the interview above.

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Friends David Schwimmer Ross