David Spade's 'Just Shoot Me!' Reunion Turns Into A Funny Nightmare

The cast of the 1997-2003 NBC sitcom “Just Shoot Me!” seemed open to a reboot as David Spade, one of the stars of that series, pitched the idea on his “Lights Out” talk show Wednesday. (See the video below.)

But in the comic bit, Laura San Giacomo (Maya Gallo), Wendie Malick (Nina Van Horn), George Segal (Jack Gallo) and Enrico Colantoni (Elliot DiMauro) ― the core cast of the workplace comedy, set at a fashion magazine ― hilariously turned on Spade when he arrived for the table read.

The title of the revival, “Finch & Friends,” seemed promising enough to Spade, who played the lecherous office secretary Dennis Finch. But then an interloper appeared.

Watch the humiliation unfold: