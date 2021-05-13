Miami Man Gets 6 Years In Prison After Buying Lamborghini With $4 Million COVID Aid

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS David Hines, 29, used the money meant to support businesses impacted by the pandemic on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, dating websites and jewelry, authorities said.

A South Florida man has been sentenced to six years in prison after fraudulently obtaining nearly $4 million in federal loans meant for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and spending it on personal expenses, including a Lamborghini.

David Tyler Hines, 29, of Miami was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty back in February to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, the Justice Department said.

Authorities said Hines requested approximately $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans using false and fraudulent IRS forms early last year. He successfully secured $3.9 million from the federal government and within a few days he began blowing the money on personal expenses, including on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan for $318,000.

VCG via Getty Images Authorities said Hines spent $318,000 of the PPP loan money on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan. A Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD sports car is seen at an automobile exhibition in China in 2020.

The money also went to dating websites, jewelry and stays at a local resort. Two payments totaling $30,000 were also documented as going to “mom,” according to the criminal complaint.

The sports car and $3.4 million were ultimately seized following an investigation into the scam, authorities said.

Hines’ Lamborghini purchase was discovered by investigators after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident involving the vehicle back in July. The Lamborghini was linked back to Hines and impounded by Miami police, the Miami Herald previously reported.

PPP loan scams are unfortunately nothing new, with a Southern California man arrested on Friday after allegedly obtaining roughly $5 million in PPP loans and spending a portion of the money on Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini sports cars, federal prosecutors said.

The Justice Department in March said it has criminally charged hundreds of people with violations related to the PPP or Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs. ﻿A memo released by House Democrats that same month, citing the Justice Department, tallied 173 criminal cases involving 242 defendants for such violations. The PPP charges amounted to $446.8 million in losses.