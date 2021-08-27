WEIRD NEWS

Michigan Parents Owe Son $30,441 For Tossing Out Prized Porn Collection

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled that David Werking's parents had no right to throw out the collection of films, magazines and other items.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Porn Stars Without Makeup
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Michigan Pornography David Werking Paul Maloney