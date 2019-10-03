Comedians Skewer Rudy Giuliani With Mock Subway Ads: 'Need A Lawyer? Call Crazy Rudy'

A comedian duo created scathing prank New York City subway ads this week that looked familiar to commuters — but with a wicked twist on President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. “Need a lawyer?” the ads asked. “Call Crazy Rudy.”

The messages were a send-up of Giuliani’s over-the-top appearances on TV news shows as he peddles conspiracy theories, including about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son as he defends Trump’s phone call pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens as he held up military aid to the nation. That July call has become the centerpiece of an impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani will do “back-deal channels, cable news appearances, has no shame” and “will work for free!” pitch the mock ads.

Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig — of the comedy pair “The Good Liars” — created the signs and hung them in trains on three lines Tuesday.

They also created the CrazyRudyLaw.com site, which advises: “In an effort to shield money from my wife during our divorce, I’m willing to work for FREE! I only ask that you pick up the bar tab at the end of our session.” The website also promises that the former New York mayor’s appearances will be “unhinged, combative and fun!”

The pair also set up an answering machine message for the number posted on the ad and website: (347) 687-0436.

Stiefler and Selvig have a reputation for political high jinks. A year ago they posted — then removed — a video of them hounding Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends” outside a subway station and on the streets of New York.

“There are so many people out there who are so emotional,” Kilmeade told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “How much more are we willing to accept?”

In August, Selvig posted “missing” posters for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio while he was running for president.

He was “last seen embarrassing himself in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina,” the posters stated. “If seen, please tell him to immediately return to New York and do the job he was elected to do.”

There was also this:

And this appears to be the duo’s latest:

Giuliani did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The “need a lawyer” messages were removed by the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority because they weren’t paid for or approved.