Dax Shepard declared his love for his wife, actress Kristen Bell, with a goofy Instagram post on Monday.
“That bipedal sleeping bag over my left shoulder is the reason to wake up every morning,” the actor said of Bell, poking fun at her massive puffer coat.
The two were visiting the light show at the Los Angeles County Arboretum together and Bell shared her own photo of the outing over the weekend.
“Warning: the @laarboretum moonlight forest light show is VURY romantic,” Bell captioned a photo of her kissing Shepard that she posted on Sunday.
The romantic photos come just days after Shepard denied claims that he cheated on Bell with Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter, Kayti Edwards.
Edwards claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that she was intimate with Shepard when he was actually with Bell, a report he thoroughly denies.
“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” Shepard wrote on Instagram last week, referring to a photo of him and Edwards kissing that the outlet said was from 2009.
“Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me,” he added. “I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)”
He made the same claims on Twitter:
A representative for Bell told HuffPost that Edwards’ claims are fictitious.
It’s not the first time the two have confronted tabloid rumors. Recently, the two responded to reports by Star Magazine that they were engaging in “kinky” sex to save their marriage.
“The only offensive thing about this bullshit story is that @kristenanniebell isn’t doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage,” Shepard wrote captioned an Instagram in October. “I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that.”