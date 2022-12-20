Dax Shepard is making it clear that he has no time for sexism in the media.

Shepard, who has been married to fellow actor Kristen Bell since 2013, called out Star Magazine on Instagram over the weekend after the supermarket tabloid named him alongside Ben Affleck and Keith Urban as being among “Hollywood’s most henpecked husbands.”

For those who don’t know, “henpeck” is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “to subject (one’s spouse or partner) to persistent nagging and domination.” It’s typically used in a sexist way to describe a woman who subjects her husband to “nagging” or intimidation.

“So excited and proud to share that I am apparently starring in a film called ‘Henpecked’ with Ben [Affleck] and Keith Urban,” Shepard wrote. “Have not read the script yet, but apparently it’s already been shot.”

“It appears I play ‘No Friends Guy,’ who is clearly second banana to Ben’s character ‘Assistant,’” Shepard continued. “Keith’s character ‘In By 10’ is potentially the hardest role in the film to play. He, like me, probably WANTS to be in by 10, but the fact that he’s been told he can’t stay out later makes him reflexively want to stay out until 11. This contradiction is fertile ground for a talented thespian. Can’t wait to see it!!!!”

The magazine also named George Clooney and Chris Hemsworth to its list of “henpecked” male stars.

As of Tuesday morning, Shepard’s post had received more than 345,000 likes. It had also drawn a flurry of comments from some of his famous pals, including those on the receiving end of similar commentary about their relationships.

“I just dropped out,” John Stamos wrote. “You must have gotten my role. You’ll have to grow your hair longer and I hope you’re cool with nudity. Break legs, pal.”

Added CNN journalist Jake Tapper: “I read for that. Big character arc in act 3 when you go home to your amazing wife and kids and live a happy life. Congrats!”

Dax Shepard (left) and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013. David Crotty via Getty Images

Hypocritical headlines aside, Bell and Shepard have been happy to remind fans on social media that their nine-year marriage is stronger than ever. Earlier this month, Shepard praised his wife for her “Grinch”-themed Christmas tree.

“She’s here to kick ass and drink beer,” he wrote, “and unfortunately for her Christmas competitors, she’s appears to be all out of beer.”