Dax Shepard Shares Touching Birthday Tribute To Kristen Bell: I 'Hit The Jackpot'

Dax Shepard is celebrating his wife, fellow actor Kristen Bell, in a heartwarming way.

The “Armchair Expert” podcast co-host on Tuesday posted a birthday tribute to Bell on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of sweet photos of their life together. One showed Bell wearing a jujitsu uniform.

“Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner,” he captioned the post. “And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot.”

“Happy Birthday Buddy!!!!” he continued.

Bell responded with a heartfelt note in the comments, writing: “So grateful I get to spend them all with you.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell photographed together at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet in in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Shepard and Bell have been married since 2013, and have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

The two often publicly share their love for each other, as well as the ups and downs in their marriage.

During an appearance on “Today” in 2021, Shepard told host Willie Geist that he and Bell are open about their relationship struggles because he doesn’t want the public to think their journey together has been “easy.”

