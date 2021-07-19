“Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that,” she said at the time. “We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better.”

The “Frozen” actor’s honesty about the state of her marriage prompted one social media commenter earlier this year to write that Bell and Shepard seem like “they just can’t fucking stand each other” ― an idea that Bell quickly dispelled.