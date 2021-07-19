Dax Shepard knows how to celebrate a birthday.
The “Armchair Expert” podcaster posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife, fellow actor Kristen Bell, who turned 41 on Sunday.
“Happy Birthday Cowgirl,” Shepard wrote, with a photo of Bell sitting on a trunk, looking off into the sun.
“Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle,” he added, alongside five heart emojis.
Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013. The two are parents to two girls: Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.
Both actors have been extremely candid about the hard work they put into their marriage. Bell recently said she and Shepard went to their couple’s therapist separately during the pandemic so they “could talk shit about each other.”
The “Veronica Mars” alum explained to People magazine earlier this year why she and Shepard continue to go back to couple’s therapy ― and why it works for them.
“Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that,” she said at the time. “We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better.”
The “Frozen” actor’s honesty about the state of her marriage prompted one social media commenter earlier this year to write that Bell and Shepard seem like “they just can’t fucking stand each other” ― an idea that Bell quickly dispelled.
“We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage, or companionship in any form, is hard sometimes,” Bell wrote in response to the commenter. “You cant always be in control, or right, and its important to us that we lead with the honesty of your ‘perfect match’ being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans.”