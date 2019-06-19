Dax Shepard's Kids Had The Best Reaction To Finding Out He And Kristen Bell Are Famous

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and guest Dax Shepard during Monday's June 17 show.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s kids just had a life-changing revelation in their household.

The actor and “Armchair Expert” podcaster revealed during an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Monday that his daughters, 4-year-old Delta Bell and 6-year-old Lincoln, recently found out that their parents aren’t just well-known ― they’re famous.

“They know that mom is Princess Anna from ‘Frozen,’ they know that, they understand it. They’ve been to set, they’ve seen us work, they have seen billboards around town, and people have taken photos of us when we’re out and about,” he said, explaining that the kids still didn’t grasp the enormity of their parents’ reach.

“But, I was talking with my daughter, and she said, ’Why do people listen to the podcast? Do they listen for you? Or Monica — my co-host?” Shepard said, adding that listeners “started listening because they knew me, and not Monica.”

When his daughter pressed him as to why people knew him, Shepard said, “Well, because I’m famous,” which made her flip out.

“YOU’RE FAMOUS?” she asked. After taking in the news, she asked, “Does mom know?”

Not only does mom know, the actor told his daughter, “Honey, mom’s more famous than dad.”

“And she goes, ‘MOM’S FAMOUS TOO?’” Shepard said as the audience laughed. “And I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ She understands how we’re making a living, but the word ‘famous’ was its own thing, like at kindergarten, I guess we were all of a sudden Taylor Swift or something ― or Pink.”

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Shepard and Bell visit the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 25 in New York City.

It seems like a rite of passage for celebrity kids to one day figure out just who their parents are ― outside of just “mom” or “dad.”

Hilary Duff recounted a hilarious story a few years ago about her son, Luca, finding out who his mom was, even though he knew what she did for a living and saw her on magazines before.

“I think some little rascal at school told him what my name is,” the actress said during a stop by “Late Night” with Seth Meyers in 2017, saying that before that she’d just been “mom” to her son.

“Luca didn’t know my name, and then he said to me, ‘I know your name.’ And I said, ‘I know.’ And he [shakes head] said, ‘I know your name.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ And he was like, ‘Hilary Duff.’”

At least he didn’t say Lizzie McGuire!