Band Of Toddlers Found Wandering Near Highway After Escaping From Day Care

LeManna via Getty Images A day care center in Louisiana could close permanently after four toddlers (not pictured) somehow escaped and were found wandering near a busy road.

A Louisiana day care center has had its licensed revoked after four toddlers somehow got loose and a driver spotted them near a local highway.

The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license of Color Wheel Learning Center in Prairieville after receiving a report on March 22 about the tot escape, local news station WAFB reports. According to the station, day care staff had no explanation for how the 1-year-olds got out of the play yard and ended up outside of a fence by a nearby highway.

The passerby who spotted the kids stopped, gathered the children and returned them to the day care, according to news station WBRZ.

The center had a similar incident last October, when a 1-year-old opened a gate and wound up in the parking lot. That event led to a citation from the state for a lack of supervision, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. The outlet notes that if Color Wheel doesn’t appeal its current license revocation ― or if it does appeal and is denied ― the center will be “effectively closed.”

“We are thankful these young children are safe, but we cannot ignore the recurring negligence displayed by this center,” State Superintendent John White told WBRZ.