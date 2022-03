On Sunday, we lost an hour of sleep as clocks sprung forward from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. to mark the annual shift to daylight saving time. Sunsets now happen later in the day, but that comes at the price of a precious hour of sleep.

If you are feeling groggy and grumpy today, you are not alone. A lot of us are still catching up on rest after this annual spring ritual and want to complain.

Advertisement

Here are some of the funniest tweets about springing forward and daylight saving time:

I’m not so sure about this daylight savings time thing.



I give it six months. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 13, 2022

Does anyone actually plan for daylight savings or do you just find out it’s happening at 3:40 am every year — eliminate (@eliminatemusic) March 13, 2022

Happy “my car clock is right again” day to all who celebrate — mary 🤯🐿🤠🤷‍♀️ (@nekopog) March 13, 2022

i know nothing about daylight savings time. i do not know when it begins. i do not know when it ends. i rely on people complaining about it every year to know what's going on — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) March 7, 2022

Daylight Savings Time is this weekend, remember that we could get rid of Daylight Savings and just keep turning our clocks back until we live in complete darkness, cradled by the velvety night. — Tea Berry-Blue (@teaberryblue) March 11, 2022

A kid telling Daylight

a story savings



🤝



Lost an hour of my day — Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 13, 2022

When you have a newborn baby every day is daylight savings. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 13, 2022

Daylight is saved, but is it baptized? — Erin Green, M.Div. (@ErinGreenbean) March 13, 2022

very cool how I haven’t left my time zone in over two years and still somehow jet lag is imposed upon me twice a year by the curse of daylight savings time — Brianne Benness (@bennessb) March 13, 2022

Ah yes, time for the biannual gaslighting of the cat, in which I slowly shift meals by 15 minutes at a time for two weeks in a ritual that is both mystifying and infuriating for him. — s. e. smith (@sesmith) March 13, 2022

Why lose an hour of sleep. Can’t we all agree to spring forward mid-morning Monday? Go from 9:59 am right to 11… almost time for lunch. Hard to image anyone would object. — Cheryl White (@LadyScorcher) March 13, 2022

#DaylightSavingTime so it’s that time of year again where I think to myself “if I wake up at this time, it will actually feel like this time… and if I wake up at this time…” pic.twitter.com/XvJLHDQcFW — Michelle (@michelllebellle) March 13, 2022

Daylight Savings Time barely affects you when you live your life with no discernible sense of order — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 14, 2022

Happy first Monday of daylight savings to me, the person who poured liquid creamer into the full sugar canister instead of into my coffee mug — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 14, 2022