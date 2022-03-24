Trucker Convoy Leader Says Truckers Are Peeing Their Pants In D.C. Traffic

When they said they’d be livestreaming, this isn’t what we had in mind.

The remaining truckers in Washington, D.C., who gathered for a “convoy” earlier this month are apparently having trouble finding places to relieve themselves as they circle the D.C. Beltway.

So much so that they’re peeing their pants with some regularity.

“Truckers speaking with [People’s Convoy co-organizer Ron] Coleman say that other truckers haven’t been able to ‘go to the bathroom’ while circling the Beltway,” Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo relayed via Twitter, “which has left ‘people hav[ing] actually pissed their pants!’”

What’s more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police — and so, they’ve mulled over making “citizen’s arrests” of Bowser and police officers in response.

According to co-organizer and trucker Ron Coleman, The People's Convoy has a new goal: conduct "citizen's arrests" of Metro PD officers and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We have to put a summons out to the Metro PD and Mayor Bowser...we would do citizen's arrests [of] them." — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022

The convoy has been casting about for a raison d’etre since states nationwide have relaxed their mask and vaccine mandates. The truckers’ original cause ― COVID-19 restrictions ― has ceased to be a galvanizing force.

Generic anti-government gripes like undocumented immigrants, gas prices, critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement remain, though the crowd of truckers appears to be thinning, Vice News reports.

Last week, a speaker tried to rally the group by vowing to “tar and feather” the city’s Black Lives Matter Plaza, a pledge that so far hasn’t come to pass.