DC's Zatanna Movie Is Going To Make Magic With 'Promising Young Woman' Director

The Justice League (or at least Zack Snyder’s version of it) might be on ice for the time being, but DC is charging ahead with its superhero slate by bringing a new face into its multiverse: Zatanna.

Fresh off her history-making Academy Award nomination, “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell has been tapped to pen the script for the comic book character’s big-screen debut, Variety announced Monday.

Fennell will write the film for Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, but there’s no word yet on whether she’ll sign on as director. Additionally, no casting information has been announced, but fans have already suggested a slew of options to play the title role (Ana de Armas, anyone?).

A project involving the DC heroine has been in the works for some time, but it’s been unclear exactly what form it would take. The film will, however, be released theatrically instead of on Warner Bros.’ streaming service HBO Max, like other recent offerings, Variety reported.

DC/Brian Bolland

A promising young woman of a different sort, Zatanna is one of the most popular and powerful characters in the DC stable. She made her first appearance in the pages of a Hawkman comic back in 1964. Created by Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson, she is known as the daughter of the world’s greatest magician, Giovanni Zatara. Apart from possessing magical abilities and being a master illusionist in her own right, Zatanna is often portrayed as a stage magician, dressing up in a black and white get-up complete with a top hat.

While she’s yet to be seen on the big screen, the character was played by actor Serinda Swan in a handful of episodes over three seasons of the hit TV show “Smallville.”

Fennell is well-primed to shepherd the character into blockbuster territory after “Promising Young Woman” scored five Oscar nods earlier this month, cementing the filmmaker as major talent on the rise. She also served as the showrunner for the second season of “Killing Eve,” and flexed her acting chops by portraying Camilla Parker Bowles on “The Crown.”