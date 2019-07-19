DC’s ‘Titans’ Crew Member Dies After Stunt Accident

A crew member working on the second season of the DC Universe series “Titans” has died following a fatal stunt accident.

Special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, an industry veteran for 25 years, died Thursday “after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” Variety reports.

Appleby was reportedly working during an off-site rehearsal shoot in Toronto when a piece of a car used for the special effect broke and struck the coordinator in the head. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital, according to TMZ.

Production on the series, which returns for a second season later this year, will be shut down for two days.

“Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures,” a Warner Bros. representative told Variety in a statement. “The executive producers, along with everyone in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

“Titans” is a live-action series that debuted on TNT in 2018 and follows a group of young DC superheroes like Robin, Raven and Starfire.

Appleby, who began his career in the 1990s, worked on projects like the hit horror film “It” and its upcoming sequel, as well as the Guillermo del Toro-directed Oscar winner “The Shape of Water.”

The director expressed his condolences after news of Appleby’s death broke, describing him as a “top-notch FX man” who he admired as a “father and family man, and a colleague, too.”

“He always gave you his 100% percent,” del Toro told Deadline in a statement. “He was very near and very dear and an integral part of our core team. He will be always be beloved and admired.”

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support his wife, Jennifer, and their two sons.