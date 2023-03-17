De La Soul, 'The Tonight Show' Crowd Honors David Jolicoeur In Touching Moment

De La Soul’s Vincent “Maseo” Mason and Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer watched as “The Tonight Show” audience thanked David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur – the late founding member of the Grammy-winning hip-hop group – during a brief, heartfelt tribute on Thursday.

Jolicoeur died on Feb. 12. He was 54. No cause of death had been announced but the rapper was previously open about suffering from congestive heart failure in recent years.

Mason, who sat alongside Mercer for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, thanked Reservoir Media for their role in the Grammy-winning group’s long-awaited full catalog release before his shoutout to Jolicoeur.

“Can you please say for me ‘thank you Dave’?” Mason said.

“Thank you, Dave,” the crowd responded.

“Tonight, he’s watching,” Fallon added.

De La Soul celebrated the “bittersweet” catalog release during their interview with Fallon as Mason reflected on how Prince Paul, who produced their debut album “3 Feet High and Rising,” “implemented” the group’s freedom.

He recalled how moving from Brooklyn to Long Island got him closer to his dream as he was able to meet the iconic producer.

The two later looked back at their first performance at hip-hop band Stetsasonic’s release party in front of the likes of Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Big Daddy Kane.

“We did [one] song and I remember DMC came backstage and was like ‘yo, do the song again,’ it was just amazing,” Mercer said.

De La Soul then linked up with The Roots to perform “Stakes Is High,” the titular Jay Dee-produced track from their 1996 album.

You can check out their soulful performance on “The Tonight Show” below.