Former DEA Spokesman Admits To Posing As 'Deep-Cover' CIA Agent In Fraud Scheme

A former spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to wire fraud, admitting that he pretended to be a covert CIA officer and scammed dozens of companies out of more than $4.4 million.

Garrison Courtney, 44, who now lives in Florida, acknowledged during a federal court hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, that he falsely claimed to be part of a “task force” that involved the CIA, other parts of the intelligence community and the Defense Department that aimed to enhance intelligence-gathering capabilities. He created a “commercial cover” to hide his false affiliation with the CIA, and had companies pay him with the expectation that they’d be reimbursed in the future.

Courtney, the government said, “went to extraordinary lengths to perpetuate the illusion that he was a deep-cover operative” by, among other things, making people sign fake non-disclosure agreements, searching them for electronic devices, telling them they were under foreign surveillance and threatening anyone who questioned him with criminal prosecution or the revocation of their security clearance.

Courtney held his DEA position during President George W. Bush’s administration and previously worked for Republican Katherine Harris of Florida during part of her 2003-2007 stint in the U.S. House. On LinkedIn, Courtney claimed to have worked for TMZ after he left the government.

