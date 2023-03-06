‘Dead By Daylight’ Horror Film Adaptation In The Works From Blumhouse Productions

The video game Dead by Daylight is making its way to the big screen.

Production studios Blumhouse (“Get Out”) and Atomic Monster Productions (“M3GAN”), founded by horror guru James Wan (“The Conjuring” and “Insidious”), are joining forces with the gaming studio Behaviour Interactive to develop a feature film adaptation of the popular survival horror game, Variety reported.

In the high-stakes multiplayer game, one player takes on the role of a killer who stalks, slashes and strives to slaughter a team of four survivors before they can collaborate to escape death.

The game also features seven of its own exclusive monsters, including the Trapper, the Hillbilly and the Hag. In recent years, horror icons like Ghost Face and Freddy Krueger have also been added to the game via add-on packs for purchase.

No writer or director of the film has been named yet, but fans of the slasher simulator quickly flooded Twitter with excitement over the release.

a dead by daylight movie.. sorry.. a DEAD BY DAYLIGHT MOVIE. pic.twitter.com/h5sevnEYLa — the news & media 🍓 (@basicbarbiez) March 2, 2023

4 tickets to the dead by daylight movie please pic.twitter.com/epCuhpBUop — quen !! ☆ ERAS TOUR (@COMF0RTCRWD) March 2, 2023

dead by daylight movie directed by james wan? i really won big today — ashley (@tier3myers) March 5, 2023

Blumhouse doing both the Five Nights At Freddys movie AND the Dead By Daylight movie?? pic.twitter.com/mNKQfZGcha — Liam (@RheeEspinosa) March 2, 2023

dead by daylight movie… i rlly won pic.twitter.com/paZryOjBMI — ❃ nanami super fan (@TOJIYEOL) March 2, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! 🎬



DEAD BY DAYLIGHT IS GETTING A MOVIE WITH ATOMIC MONSTER AND BLUMHOUSE!!



First Blumhouse's announcement of lauching a video game division called Blumhouse Games last month and now this?!?! 2023 really is going to be an amazing year! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKmDSRDYPV — DieHardDiva (@DieHardDivaTV) March 2, 2023

Released in 2016, Dead by Daylight has since amassed 50 million players. Last March, the game’s official Twitter account celebrated the impressive milestone on social media.

“Thank you to all of our players,” the Canadian gaming studio said on Twitter. “We hope to see you in the fog!”

Thank you to all our players, we hope to see you in the fog! pic.twitter.com/akGICNf1VB — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 29, 2022

Speaking about the upcoming project, Wan said in a statement relayed by Variety: “In ‘Dead by Daylight’ the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation.”

He added: “We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen.”

The announcement of the “Dead by Daylight” feature-length film comes just days after Blumhouse announced its plans to launch a video game division devoted to creating horror-themed projects for consoles, PCs and mobile devices.