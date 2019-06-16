So Many Dead Whales Are Washing Up On The West Coast That The NOAA Is Pleading For Help

Gray whales spend the summer in the northern Bering and Chukchi Seas, where they consume nearly a year’s worth of nourishment so they can migrate south to Mexico for the winter. Sea ice has been at or near record lows off Alaska, with rising temperatures likely impacting the population of amphipods crustaceans that are the whales’ primary source of food, according to NOAA.

The emaciated whales, now migrating north, are likely showing the impact of poor feeding last summer, according to officials.

The last big die-off in 1999-2000 was linked to an El Niño ocean warming event.