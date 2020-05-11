The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (May 11)

The second season of this black comedy just debuted last week. The show centers on two women who meet through grief and subsequently stumble into a violent encounter together. The show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

You can read more about “Dead to Me” in my article about the best Netflix shows to watch this May.

“Outer Banks” continues strong in second place. This drama about hot beach teens has been in the first-place spot or near it for weeks.

Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood,” about strivers in 1940s Hollywood, nabbed third place.

The most intriguing addition this week is “Pup Academy” at 10th place. That show comes from the team behind the “Air Bud” franchise and features talking dogs. Watching talking dogs seems about right for the nation’s collective stir craziness right now.

