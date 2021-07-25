Dramatic Footage Captures Landslide That Collapsed Bridge, Killed Nine In India

A cell phone video caught the dramatic moment Sunday when rocks began to fall from a mountain slope in India’s Sangla Valley, triggering a deadly slide that killed at least eight tourists.

The tourists, from Delhi — and their driver — died when a boulder crashed into their minibus in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, The Indian Express reported.

Two of the 11 people in the vehicle escaped with injuries.

The bridge also collapsed into the water when it was struck.

Local Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told the Express that it was a bright, sunny day, and the landslide was unexpected.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams rushed to the spot near Badseri village, Kinnaur to conduct the rescue operation. 9 of the 12 people who were commuting in a traveller died. While three persons were injured including a local: ITBP#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/xlP9R2m0Ty — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021