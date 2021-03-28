4 Dead, More Than 100 Rescued After Heavy Rainfall Floods Tennessee

Heavy rainfall across parts of middle Tennessee has led to at least four deaths and more than 100 people requiring rescue after rising floodwaters overtook homes, apartments, roads and vehicles, authorities said Sunday.
Flash flood warnings were ordered in Nashville and surrounding areas overnight Saturday after the city saw a two-day rainfall total of 6.69 inches ― surpassing the previous second-largest two-day record total that was recorded in 1979 during Hurricane Frederic, the National Weather Service said.
At least 130 people had been rescued as of Sunday morning, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management. Also, 40 dogs were rescued from a day care and boarding kennel in Nashville.
The fatalities as of Sunday afternoon include a man and a woman who were found dead near a homeless camp. Flooding from a nearby creek is said to have affected the area, Metro Nashville police said.
Another person was found dead inside a submerged Honda sedan near a Walmart. A fourth presumed flood victim was found dead on a golf course where police said he’s believed to have been swept away by floodwaters after getting out of a car that ran off a road.
Local authorities have urged residents to stay home if possible and to not drive through floodwaters.
“Just two feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away,” the city’s Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook. “Motorists should also not drive around barricades on roads or emergency vehicles blocking roads or other areas.”