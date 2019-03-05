Raging Ocean Heat Waves Cooking Marine Ecosystems, New Study Finds

The “absolute temperatures experienced during these events are some of the highest on record” because they’re occurring on already-warmed oceans, Smale told Pacific Standard.

Climate change may be a gradual process, but “more dramatic consequences” can be triggered by “these extreme warming events,” biologist Robert Miller of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who was not involved in the study, told The New York Times.

“In some cases, ecosystems might not be able to recover from those events,” he added. “So the effects of climate change might happen a lot sooner than we expect.”