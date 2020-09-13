Shooting Near Rutgers University Leaves 2 Dead, 6 Wounded: Police

A shooting near Rutgers University in New Jersey early Sunday has left two people dead and six others injured, authorities said.

Authorities responding to a New Brunswick neighborhood around 1:18 a.m. reported finding eight gunshot victims, all of whom were taken to various hospitals. Two of the victims, both men, later died.

The shooting took place amid at least one house party on the street, according to local reports, which described the area as popular for students living off-campus.

CBS 2 The shooting took place amid at least one house party on the street, according to local reports.

No arrests or a motive for the shooting have been announced. The incident is not believed to be related to Rutgers University or its students, police and local prosecutors said in a statement.

“Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing,” the Rutgers Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!