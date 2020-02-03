Google Streetview Two people are dead and a third person is wounded following a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce campus on Monday, authorities said.

A precautionary shelter in place for students and faculty was lifted around 1:30 p.m. CST, though classes remain canceled for the day and the evening as a police investigation continues, the university said in a statement.

A precautionary shelter in place for students and faculty was lifted around 1:30 p.m. CST, though classes remain canceled for the day and the evening as a police investigation continues, the university said in a statement.

The shooting took place on campus at Pride Rock Residence Hall, the school said. Pride Rock Residence Hall houses both male and female first-year students, according to the school’s website.

The Commerce campus is located roughly 220 miles north of Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station and 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.