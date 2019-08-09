HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you’ve spent most of your summer crushing triathlons, hunched over a computer or traveling the globe, you’re probably stiff or sore as we speak. Heck, even lounging on the couch watching Netflix can cause aches and pains. Life’s rough, y’all.

Fortunately, you don’t need to head to the spa every time you feel a twinge or a throb. There are a lot of at-home massage tools and accessories you can use to work out the kinks for yourself. Just grab one of these massage tools and soothe your sore muscles from the comfort of your home. Even better, you won’t have to spend a fortune, since they’re all on sale right now.

Take a look below:

The iJoou borrows from the centuries-old traditional healing method Moxibustion to help you ease your sore muscles and recover faster. It uses state-of-the-art electric muscle stimulators to improve your blood flow, release endorphins, and relieve your aches and pains. All you do is attach the Moxa filter to the device, place it wherever you’re sore, and set the temperature.

Pick up the iJoou Smart Moxibustion Thermotherapy Device for just $99.99 now — 49% off the original cost of $198.

When you’re up and about all hours of the day, your feet definitely feel it. And that quick 3-minute foot massage your partner gives you (if you’re lucky) is never enough. This Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager can give you a full 15-minute massage using powerful kneading Shiatsu nodes and a built-in heater. Plus, you can even control it yourself using your toes.

Originally $139.99, you can relieve chronic foot pain, knots, and plantar fasciitis with this Shiatsu Foot Massager for $99.99.

If “text neck” is killing you after a long day of staring at your phone and computer, this Heated Shiatsu Pillow Massager from Belmint is great for combatting that pain. It uses pressure techniques over acupuncture points to bring you the soothing relief and relaxation those muscles crave. Plus, you can bring it just about anywhere.

Usually $59.99, you can pick it up now for just $46.99.

If you want targeted relief anytime, anywhere, this small but powerful tool lets you pinpoint and treat specific muscles. It features several speeds, settings and attachment heads to help you customize your massage. And while you’ll actually have to massage yourself, you can still relax, as this device is lightweight, cordless and ergonomically designed for ease of use.

Typically $599, you can save a whopping 88% and get the Hammer NRG Deep Tissue Body Massager for just $69 now.

Complete with 10 powerful massage motors, this flexible mat can alleviate pain and stiffness in your entire body — from your neck down to your legs. It has a built-in heater, an interactive controller and pre-programmed modes to treat you to a day at the spa every time you unroll it. Plus, you can tote it around practically anywhere just by rolling it up.

Usually $69.99, you can save a few bucks and get the 10-Motor Full-Body Massage Mat for $59.99 now.

Is your muscle pain widespread? We get it. And so do the makers of this Heated Shiatsu Kneading Massager. Its U-shaped design basically lets you use it anywhere on your body, anytime you need it. With four Shiatsu-inspired massage nodes and a built-in heater, you can treat yourself to a spa day from the comfort of your home, office, car or wherever else aches and pains strike.

This Kneading Massager from Belmint usually costs $69.99, but you can pick it up for just $45 now.

