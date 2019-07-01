HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

It’s officially that time of year where you can ditch some your responsibilities, throw a bit of caution to the wind, and take a much-needed vacation. When you go, just make sure you have the right travel gear or else your relaxing escape can quickly turn into a stressful nightmare.

The right travel essentials can totally make or break your trip — both on the flight and at your destination. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some travel gear that’s sure to help you vacation smarter this summer — and it’s all on sale. If you want more of HuffPost’s editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Notorious for overpacking? No worries. The Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit can shrink your clothes and other soft goods by up to 70% so you can fit more stuff into less space. The kit includes an air pump that sucks out moisture, mildew and odors while sealing up your belongings, plus four reusable bags that work great for long-term storage.

Usually, on sale for $39, the Dr. Save Travel Kit is currently just $29.99 with the latest price drop.

Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit - $29



For those heading abroad this summer, learning how to speak the language of the land could definitely be beneficial. This language-learning app makes picking up a new language easy and fun through conversation-based speech recognition. Mondly listens to your words and phrases and only rewards you if you speak clearly and correctly — like your own personal tutor.

Typically on sale for $69.99, you can knock off a few more dollars right now and get a lifetime subscription to Mondly for $59.49.

No matter where you’re headed this summer, here’s a word of advice: Make sure you have a way to lock up your luggage. This Smart Travel Lock from AirBolt locks up your stuff and makes things easier for you. You don’t have to carry keys or a combination with you. Unlike regular old locks, AirBolt syncs to your iOS or Android device so you can lock and unlock just by touching your screen. And thanks to its location tracking, you can always keep an eye on your luggage.

Originally $54.95, the AirBolt Smart Travel Lock is on sale now for $44.95

AirBolt Smart Travel Lock - $44.95



If the thought of packing and unpacking gives you a special kind of anxiety, allow this Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelf to help you out. It’s essentially a portable, height-adjustable closet that effortlessly fits into your carry-on bag. Simply pack your stuff into its separate compartments and collapse it into your suitcase. Then, lift it back out and hang it up for easy access to your outfits. Voila!

Originally $199, you can grab the Joyus Luggage Shelf on sale for just $65.

Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelf - $65



For those who have a hard time keeping their stuff organized, this Vasco 7-Piece Smart Packing Cube Set can help you keep everything separated and clean on your trip. It’s a set of seven compressible, waterproof cubes that serve specific purposes: there are cubes for clothing, shoes, toiletries, electronics and more. This packing system even saves you up to 60% more space, so you can avoid fees for overweight baggage.

The Vasco 7-Piece Set is usually $159.99, but right now it’s on sale for just $99.

Vasco 7-Piece Smart Packing Cube Set - $99



If looking good while you travel is a top priority, invest in a high-quality, aesthetically pleasing bag like the Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel. Constructed from veg-tanned top-grain leather, this bag has a roomy interior with multiple pockets to carry all your essentials. It’s perfect for a weekend trip and will keep you looking fly while you fly.

Originally $340, the Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag is just $269 for a limited time.

Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag in Antique Brown (Size: 30L) - $269



Genius Pack is its name and genius packing is its game. Not only does this G4 Carry-on Spinner Case have separate compartments for dirty clothes with an air valve to vacuum seal the contents, but it also has labeled spaces for everything from chargers to socks. It’s airline-approved carry-on size but can actually fit more stuff in it thanks to the expandable zipper. Made of high-strength nylon, this Genius Pack can handle anything you throw into it.

The Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case is typically $298, but right now you can get it on sale for $199.

Genius Pack G4 Carry-On Spinner Case - $179



Whether you’re having a staycation or traveling across the world, this wall charger allows you to keep your devices juiced up. Equipped with Power Delivery (PD3.0) and Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC3.0) technologies, it’ll charge up your phone, laptop and gaming console more quickly than you can imagine. There are both USB-A and USB-C ports, and interchangeable plugs for UK, AU, and EDU outlets.

The Omnia P5 Wall Charger + Travel Plugs usually would cost you $59, but you can get it on sale for $44.99.

Omnia P5 Wall Charger + Travel Plugs - $44.99



So, you’ve already packed your outfits for your week-long vacation, but now comes the hard part: fitting in your underwear, swimsuits, belts, bras, and all those other little things. That’s where the TUO Ultimate Travel Organizer comes in. It helps you pack all your undergarments and other small accessories neatly into a foldable bag with three mesh zipper pockets, six internal elastic pockets, and a handle to hang it up wherever.

Typically $49.50, you can get the TUO Travel Organizer for $39.99 on sale. It comes in black, white, hibiscus black, and blue leaf print.

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer - $39.99



Gone are the days when a jacket was just a jacket. The BauBax Bomber Jacket is changing the game as a practical, multifunctional travel accessory. It contains an inflatable neck pillow, gloves, earplugs, a microfiber cloth, a stylus, a detachable hood, an eye mask, and tons of other built-in features that are essential traveling smarter this summer. It’s not bad looking, either. It’s capable of taking you from the airport to a night out.

The BauBax Women’s Bomber Jacket is just $69 on sale — down 61% from the original price of $180.

BauBax Women's Bomber Jacket (Blue/Small) - $69



Prices are subject to change.