Actor Dean Cain is no fan of William Connolly, a.k.a. “Egg Boy.”

A video of Connolly, 17, went viral over the weekend after he cracked an egg on the head of Australian Sen. Fraser Anning, a right-wing pol who blamed last week’s mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques on Muslims.

Anning slapped the boy twice, then his supporters dragged Connolly to the ground. Although Connolly was arrested, he was later released without being charged.

But Cain, who starred in the ’90s hit TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” said the teen got off easy:

I would have knocked that kid cold. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

Connolly became something of a cult hero for the egging. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison not only defended him, but said Anning should face charges for hitting the youth.

“The full force of the law should be applied to Sen. Anning,” Morrison said, according to The Associated Press.

As a result, Cain’s comments weren’t exactly being hailed as a win for truth, justice and the eggmerican way:

He was protesting against a horrible racist man who blame the death of those 50 people on them and their religion — Mariel (@leriam10) March 17, 2019

You break, you buy. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

That makes no sense. — Mariel (@leriam10) March 17, 2019

You perpetuate violence upon someone, you will reap the repercussions. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

IT'S AN EGG, DEAN. AN EGG. — Ewacado 🥑 (@EwaSR) March 17, 2019

It is astonishing that people are saying that cracking an egg on the head of a fascist, is equal to, deserves, and warrants a fully grown man striking a child twice, before that man’s associates grab the child around the throat? Like. Really, gang. — Rt. Hon. Bison Sexhorn (@Brainmage) March 17, 2019

Others also criticized Cain:

Arguing with Dean Cain over whether Superman would punch Nazis...8-year-old me's mind would be blown/heart would be broken. — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 17, 2019

Lori Loughin is bribing college officials and Dean Cain is assaulting minors.



Fuck video games being a bad influence...



I call for the Hallmark Channel to be cancelled. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 17, 2019

This guy, Dean Cain, used to play Superman in a successful tv show.



Now he brags about how he'd knock a kid "unconscious" for the kid's harmless but powerful act of egging a nazi.



That boy is 16. He's a kid. And he's braver than Superman. pic.twitter.com/IMZgxUl5iX — thal (@thalestral) March 17, 2019

It is NOT OK to speak ill of the DEAD, so please STOP making fun of Dean Cain’s CAREER. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 18, 2019

Sorry did anyone else notice Dean Cain fantasising about pummelling kids if they insult Nazi senators? pic.twitter.com/kmqWmvSuxs — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) March 17, 2019

I see that "turn the other cheek" somehow disappeared from your value system along the way. — gshevlin (@gshevlin) March 18, 2019

Dean, are you defending the chicken or the egg? — We can do better: vote for women. 💎 (@LucianaLamb) March 18, 2019

Dean Cain is making sure everybody understands that people who play superheroes can still be racist assholes. — 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 Ω☠ (@HLHPattison) March 17, 2019

"Of all the actors to play Superman, only @realdeancain expressed a desire to beat children." pic.twitter.com/jQz42QkBYf — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) March 17, 2019