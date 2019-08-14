NOW PLAYING

Dean’s Mustache Takes Over “Bachelor In Paradise”

Paradise isn’t as relaxing as it seems. “Here To Make Friends” hosts Claire Fallon and Emma Gray replay the emotional rollercoaster that was the “Bachelor in Paradise” second week of this season. This week, Bachelor Nation was gifted with a highly anticipated mustache-d arrival, the heart-warming acceptance of one bachelorette’s sexuality, as well as the start to a dramatic altercation with a piñata. Now, your hosts are back to predict which couple will most likely end up engaged — and whose time may be over. Fan-favorites, like Demi Burnett, Mike Johnson, and John Paul Jones get their deserved screen time, while the beach’s “hot commodities” stir up some drama. The girls have the control this week, since they’ll be giving out the roses. Will Cam’s sulking keep him in paradise? Will Clay be able to handle Nicole’s self-proclaimed “Bachelorette of Paradise” status? And when did Jordan become Paradise’s life coach? Find full episodes of “Here To Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify and Acast. #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor