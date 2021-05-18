'Dear Evan Hansen' Trailer Has Fans Questioning Ben Platt's New Hair

Ben Platt and his now-iconic blue striped polo are ready for the big screen.

Audiences got their first look on Tuesday at the film adaptation of Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” with the release of a new trailer. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the movie follows Evan Hansen (played by Platt), a tormented teen who achieves viral fame in the wake of a classmate’s death, though a troubling secret threatens to shatter his newfound popularity.

Much of the buzz on Tuesday, however, focused on Platt’s hair, which appears to have been, um, upgraded for the movie.

who did that to ben platt's hair — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) May 18, 2021

the DEAR EVAN HANSEN trailer is really giving GREASE energy pic.twitter.com/HwubOgtosw — madeline ducharme (@MaddyDucharme) May 18, 2021

the dear evan hansen production team really looked at ben platt’s hair from pitch perfect & said “yes, that again, but worse” — Dr. Elizabeth Dillamond (@wyattframe) May 18, 2021

I actually think it’s beautiful that they recycled Meryl’s August: Osage County wig for Ben’s Dear Evan Hansen wig.........sustainability win!! — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) May 18, 2021

The cut drew numerous comparisons to Jesse Eisenberg and Michael Cera.

For the sake of comparison, Platt sported a noticeably shorter ’do in the Broadway production of “Dear Evan Hansen” back in 2016.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Ben Platt in Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen."

Questionable coiffure choices aside, “Dear Evan Hansen” looks poised to be a hit when it arrives in theaters this September. Platt’s star has continued to rise in recent years, thanks to his performance in Netflix’s “The Politician,” for which he snagged a Golden Globe nomination, and the release of his debut pop album, “Sing to Me Instead.”

Last week, the actor opened up about the “dystopian” experience of shooting the movie in Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole process was weird because I never saw my director’s face from here down,” he told James Corden, covering his mouth as if with a face mask. “I wasn’t allowed to touch anyone except for my four co-stars. Luckily, Evan Hansen, as you know, is a very lonely, isolated guy. So at least it kind of fed into that. If I was making a [comedy], I don’t know how I would’ve fared.”

Catch the “Dear Evan Hansen” trailer below.