'Dear Evan Hansen' Stars Ben Platt And Noah Galvin Are A Couple

In what can best be described as a love story primed for the stage, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are officially an item.

“Ben and I are dating,” he said. “I asked him this morning, I was like, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?’ And he’s like, ‘Don’t go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.’ It’s still relatively new.”

Naturally, the news sent many Broadway fans into a frenzy. Platt rocketed to stardom for originating the title role in the smash musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” for which he won a Tony Award. After he left the production in 2017, he was subsequently replaced by Galvin.

BEN PLATT AND NOAH GALVIN ARE OFFICIALLY DATING FJSJSJJS pic.twitter.com/RFJikLNxnn — love, felipe (@loverfelipe13) May 11, 2020

I HAVE A FEW NOTES FOR THE NYTIMES FRONT PAGE TODAY pic.twitter.com/zvlxF0unSA — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) May 11, 2020

Platt appeared to hint at the relationship last week when he posted a snapshot of the two men holding hands on his Instagram Story.

Fortunately, that moment has been captured for posterity on Twitter.

GOOD MORNING TO BEN PLATT AND NOAH GALVIN ONLY! pic.twitter.com/iMLxqWZuVg — ✰ ella ⋆ NSFR ✰ (@loverontours) May 11, 2020

Interestingly, they’re not the only couple to come together through “Dear Evan Hansen.” Two other former Evan Hansens, Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch, are also in a relationship.

Joking that the show was “incestuous,” Galvin suggested the bond was natural.

“It makes sense, like, we all went through the war together,” he said Monday. “We all feel very connected.”

And the actor said his new boyfriend found a special way to honor his 26th birthday on May 6.

“Ben, very sweetly, for the past three months has been putting together this birthday video for me, and it’s all my favorite drag queens from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and beyond,” he said. “And then, all my friends in drag. Everybody wishing me a happy birthday!”

Platt, also 26, released his latest single, “So Will I,” last week. His live concert special, “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall,﻿” begins streaming on Netflix May 20. He also stars in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician,” the second season of which is slated to debut on Netflix in June.

Galvin, meanwhile, returned to Broadway last year in the musical “Waitress.” He also starred in a concert staging of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in February.