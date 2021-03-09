‘Dear Kevin’ Trends After Kevin McCarthy's Attempt To Channel Trump Backfires

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tried to resurrect one of former President Donald Trump’s old talking points.

It didn’t go well.

While the nation remains locked in a battle against the coronavirus, McCarthy has focused on a series of publicity stunts, such as posting a video of himself reading aloud from Green Eggs And Ham by Dr. Suess.

Then, McCarthy brought back Trump’s failed campaign promise about the border wall ― and aimed it at Biden:

Dear President Biden:



Would be great if you would "build back better" along our southern border. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 8, 2021

McCarthy has remained loyal to Trump, even absolving the former president of blame for the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He’s also made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump.

Bringing back Trump’s cries for a border wall seemed like another ploy to appeal to the former president. Yet Twitter users weren’t having it as “Dear Kevin” began trending on the network, with replies such as these:

Dear Kevin: @GOPLeader did you finish reading Green Eggs and Ham? https://t.co/deaKzmNnv3 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin:



Would be great if you'd call out the white supremacy in the Republican Party, but you're a spineless pawn so I'm not holding my breath. https://t.co/RABh8FzSSA — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin:

I was a prosecutor for several year in a border county in Texas. I never prosecuted an undocumented immigrant for a violent crime. I did however prosecute several American Christian youth ministers for sexually assaulting children. https://t.co/Dba4aODHEX — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin McCarthy,



Since you're evidently a big Dr. Seuss fan, I'll put this in words you can understand:



One fish two fish red fish BEAT IT! — DoOgLe (@PHL_BirdsFlyers) March 9, 2021

Undocumented immigration has been in steady decline since the Bush Admin. Why are you using racism to level disingenuous criticism at president Biden? — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) March 8, 2021

Dear Kevin McCarthy,



It would have been great if you had voted in support of the American Rescue Plan on behalf of your constituents that are in such dire need. https://t.co/HAdy8gXA1G — NorthCountryMan (@NCMmnUSA) March 9, 2021

Why don't you build back better with your caucus. You have lost all control and credibility. Your people make you look weak. https://t.co/Tblu63G8p2 — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) March 8, 2021

Can we wait until @tedcruz is on the other side of the border again? https://t.co/kJNRLfTfzc — *you're (@RKJ65) March 8, 2021

We've got #COVID19, hungry ppl, ppl w/o jobs & yt extremists terrorizing our Democracy & politicians in Washington but you go on about this Southern border thing cause that's so important rn. https://t.co/EwknmPji01 — Maze (@Mngk) March 9, 2021

Dear Kevin

Donald Trump has hired undocumented immigrants in 2 different centuries to avoid paying American workers a living wage; and your face is buried in his nether folds. https://t.co/SQcMtovlWJ — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 9, 2021