‘Dear Kevin’ Trends After Kevin McCarthy's Attempt To Channel Trump Backfires

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tried to resurrect one of former President Donald Trump’s old talking points.
It didn’t go well.
While the nation remains locked in a battle against the coronavirus, McCarthy has focused on a series of publicity stunts, such as posting a video of himself reading aloud from Green Eggs And Ham by Dr. Suess.
Then, McCarthy brought back Trump’s failed campaign promise about the border wall ― and aimed it at Biden:
McCarthy has remained loyal to Trump, even absolving the former president of blame for the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He’s also made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump.
Bringing back Trump’s cries for a border wall seemed like another ploy to appeal to the former president. Yet Twitter users weren’t having it as “Dear Kevin” began trending on the network, with replies such as these: