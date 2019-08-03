What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (July 28-Aug. 3)

What’s up: Students at a prestigious college attempt to balance homework and job searches with relationships and youthful idealism. The first two seasons had the characters focus almost exclusively on social injustices involving relations between black and white people, but now the characters want to tune out that fight for their personal mental health. This choice smartly mirrors what many in real life have gone through since Donald Trump got elected president ― with an initial all-consuming drive for activism, a subsequent feeling of powerlessness and then a transition to seeking out more mindless activities as a distraction.

Sum-up: This season feels like a reboot, with characters having entirely different ambitions and traits than before. The show makes self-aware references to this throughout the season, with multiple jokes involving characters saying their friends are just treading water like the characters in the third season of a Netflix show. But just because the show recognizes it is treading water does not mean the inert storytelling works.

Where the show still shines, though, is in the one-off jokes made in the margins of the messy plot points. For one, the charismatic characters have dialogue that still works, making this viscerally enjoyable. More notably, however, is a recurring bit of streaming show parodies the student characters watch (while checking out from their lives).

In this season, “Dear White People” has parodies of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Queer Eye” that might make you think twice about ever watching those shows again. I have written in the past about the moral problems of “Queer Eye,” and it felt refreshing in the sea of universal praise to have a fellow Netflix show attack “Queer Eye” so incisively and viciously that I imagine it caused an internal problem for Netflix. These parodies are so good that I kind of wish the “Dear White People” writers would just make a sketch show of similar parodies. For now, you’ll just have to check the parodies out within these new episodes.