This piece is dark and full of spoilers.

Lyanna Mormont ― the tiny but mighty 13-year-old and head of House Mormont of Bear Island ― went out in a blaze of glory as she took down the Night King’s biggest soldier, an undead giant. Mormont, the cousin to fellow fan-favorite Jorah Mormont, ran head-on at the zombie giant and died as he crushed her in his fist. Before she died, however, she made sure to stab the big, bad giant in his undead blue eye with some dragon glass.

Mormont, played by actress Bella Ramsey, was only supposed to be a one-scene character, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained in extras after the episode. The mighty warrior was such a fan-favorite, however, that Benioff and Weiss decided they had to write more for her.

Ramsey told Entertainment Weekly she was looking forward to this season’s script and was happy when her character’s glorious demise was finally revealed.

“I wanted to either end up on the Iron Throne or have a really good death. So I’m happy,” she said.

Twitter users obviously had a field day as they tipped their hats to the tiniest badass “Game of Thrones” has ever seen.

“WE STAN A 13 OLD YEAR OLD QUEEN WHO TOOK OUT A WHOLE ASS GIANT BY HERSELF,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added Mormont “is and always will be” a hero.

Valar morghulis Lady Lyanna.

WE STAN A 13 OLD YEAR OLD QUEEN WHO TOOK OUT A WHOLE ASS GIANT BY HERSELF



LYANNA MORMONT 🙌🏼#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KeDLeMMWI2 — madhu (@madhumitha_2410) April 29, 2019

LYANNA WENT AFTER THE FUCKIN GIANT!! LYANNA GOT BIGGER BALLS THEN ALL YALL!!! #GameofThrones #DemThrones — Satan’s Niece (@thekrissychula) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont died as she lived: a bigger badass than all the grown men around her 💪 pic.twitter.com/JMXFuJjaZi — Matt Torsell (@NotMattTorsell) April 29, 2019

LYANNA MORMONT YOU BRAVE QUEEN #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vZJy4sTcds — Slayer of White Walkers & Lover of Ladies (@z_griffin18) April 29, 2019

Pour one out for Lyanna Mormont. She went out like a warrior. Took on a freaking undead giant and killed him by stabbing him in his big blue eye. She was the toughest 13 year old, ever.#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/MvjNx0PfQz — Harvey Birdman - Attorney General (@H_BirdmanAAL) April 29, 2019

How Lyanna went out pic.twitter.com/V4oegNqXQa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2019

I thought I was prepared. I was not prepared. RIP Lyanna Mormont, you badass. #GamefThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/MEG45M1mvE — Kelly (@KellyKFinn) April 29, 2019