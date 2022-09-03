Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley

Death Valley National Park in California scorched a world record for high temperatures on Thursday.

The park’s Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees this week, marking a world record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in September, CBS News reported.

Visitors flocked to the park on Thursday to experience the record-breaking heat, which came less than a month after 1,000 people were stranded in Death Valley due to flash flooding.

The rainfall, the park’s second-highest single-day total since 1936, reportedly buried some 60 vehicles in debris and mud, and washed away boulders and trees in the park.

Thermometers briefly nudged up to 127 degrees Fahrenheit in California’s Death Valley, in what is thought to be the hottest-ever September day anywhere on the planet pic.twitter.com/mwK1mnIQok — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2022

Thursday’s record temperatures may not last long, according to KABC-TV.

The news station reported that the weekend’s temperatures look like they’ll peak on Monday or Tuesday.

While historic, Death Valley’s incredible heat this week is not expected to break the world’s highest-ever recorded temperature of 134 degrees, CBS News noted.

That temperature occurred on July 10, 1913, also in Death Valley. It was recorded during a heat wave that featured multiple consecutive days with temperatures of 129 degrees or above, according to the National Park Service.

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency as high temperatures continued to rock the state’s energy grid, KTVU-TV reported.

The move will allow people in the state to temporarily increase their energy usage as demand grows.