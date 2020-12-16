Nancy Pelosi Gives Biden Her Blessing To Pick Deb Haaland For Interior Secretary

Under that scenario, the maximum amount of time from her resignation to a special election would be roughly three months. There would be a single election (no primaries) between candidates chosen by each of the state’s political parties. And New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, which Haaland represents, is solidly Democratic: Biden won it by 23 percentage points in November.

Pelosi’s latest statement suggests that whatever obstacle she and House Democratic leaders may have presented to Biden picking Haaland is gone.

If Haaland is chosen and confirmed, it would be historic. She’d be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She would bring her experience as chairwoman of a House Natural Resources subcommittee with oversight authority for the Interior Department. Her selection would also reflect the will of tribes all over the country, who have been privately and publicly urging Biden to nominate her. On a Wednesday call with reporters, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) strongly pushed back on the idea that he had been advising Biden’s team against tapping Haaland for the job.

“I have not talked to one single person in the administration about Deb Haaland,” Hoyer said. “I am a very close and dear friend of Deb Haaland’s. I think she is a wonderful, smart, effective leader. And I think she would be an excellent pick. ... Any assertion that I have spoken to the administration about any one of the candidates [for Cabinet posts] is incorrect. False. Made up.”

He added, “Is that pretty definitive?”