Deb Haaland Staffer Inadvertently Steals The Show During Seth Meyers Interview

Seth Meyers’ interview with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland took an amusing turn when one of her staffers crawled across the floor while in shot and then tried to hide behind a desk.

“I’m sorry, secretary. I’m going to interrupt you real quick,” Meyers told Haaland, the nation’s first-ever Indigenous Cabinet secretary, on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night.” “You have a staffer who fully crawled on the carpet behind you and it is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Sir. Sir. We know you’re behind the desk, OK,” said Meyers, prompting the staffer to leave their hiding spot.

Watch the video here:

On Wednesday, Meyers revealed it was a photographer called Tammy who’d inadvertently stolen the show.

“I want to apologize,” said Meyers. “How dare I give a man credit for a woman’s job, especially when her job is to be the funniest thing that happened on our show this week.”

Watch that video here: