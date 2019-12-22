Debbie Dingell Doesn't Want An Apology From Trump. Here's What She Does Want.

She said that she continues to be grateful that Trump called her to say he was lowering the flags in her husband’s honor after he died.

“I was grateful for the call, he was kind and empathetic, and it meant a lot to somebody who was hurting and loved her husband.”

But when it came to impeachment and showing respect for her late husband, “those are two different issues for me,” Dingell said.

“We have to learn in our country that you can disagree agreeably. I understand that this impeachment was a very personal issue to him but ... I think he crossed a line there.”

“I don’t need an apology, don’t want an apology, I don’t want a campaign to begin around that,” she said. “What I do want is for people to take a deep breath and think that their words have consequences and that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment. The rhetoric in this country has turned so ugly, vitriolic and bullying.”

The congresswoman concluded her appearance by sharing words written by her husband after the death of President George H.W. Bush last year, which Wallace requested she read aloud.

“Frankly, I think this is an important message, particularly at Christmastime,” he said.

John Dingell wrote that Bush had been “horrified” at the hateful turn the national discourse had taken. Their message was that all Americans should treat one another with the same dignity and respect with which they expect to be treated.