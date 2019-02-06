Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) has a clarification for anyone who thinks she wasn’t fully engaged in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Stabenow responded after Twitter user Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer for The Atlantic, posted screenshots of Democrats’ seemingly flummoxed facial expressions during Trump’s 80-minute speech.

One of these images included a shot of Stabenow in which she appeared to have dozed off while the president was speaking.

But on Wednesday, she said that was definitely not the case.

“I wasn’t sleeping. I was trying not to scream,” she wrote.

I wasn’t sleeping. I was trying not to scream. https://t.co/NjIZbzoDim — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 6, 2019

Many Twitter users totally got where the Michigan senator was coming from.

The silent internal scream 😱 — Tracey Flynn (@drinkslinga2) February 6, 2019

They can’t see you roll your eyes when your lids are closed. — steve (@spsnomad) February 6, 2019

Love the honesty. When my wife said she wished @SpeakerPelosi wasn't shuffling the speech papers, I said, "maybe its the only thing keeping her from screaming." Thanks for confirming this was likely true. Don't know how you all are keeping any composure amid this mess. — Jon Virtes (@JonVirtes) February 6, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), for her part, also had quite the immediate response to Trump’s address — a seemingly snarky sideways clap — that many people enjoyed so much, they turned it into a meme and a Photoshop battle.

Most liberals and Democrats weren’t fans of Trump’s State of the Union address in which the polarizing president, who often takes jabs at political rivals, called for unity.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described Trump’s speech to CNN as “sort of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

“The president was political, divisive, calculating, even nasty at times,” said Schumer. “You can’t talk about comity and working together and give a speech that is so divisive ― that just doesn’t fly.”